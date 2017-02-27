Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2017 Este domingo 26 de febrero se entregaron las distinciones a lo mejor del mundo del cine

Este domingo llegó un gran día para el cine: la entrega de los Premios Oscar 2017. A continuación, la lista de nominados y sus respectivos ganadores en la versión número 89 de estos galardones.



Mejor Película.-

Nominadas:

"La llegada"

"Hasta el último hombre"

"Hell or High Water"

"Fences"

"Talentos ocultos"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester frente al mar"

"Moonlight"



Ganadora: "Moonlight".-



Actor Principal".-

Casey Affleck por "Manchester frente al mar"

Andrew Garfield por "Hasta el último hombre"

Denzel Washington "Fences"

Ryan Gosling por "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen por "Captain Fantastic"



Casey Affleck por "Manchester frente al mar"



Ganador.-

Actriz Principal

Natalie Portman por "Jackie"

Meryl Streep por "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Emma Stone por "La La Land"

Isabelle Huppert por "Elle"

Ruth Negga por "Loving"



Ganadora: Emma Stone por "La La Land" -



Dirección -

Denis Villeneuve por "La llegada"

Mel Gibson por "Hasta el último hombre"

Damien Chazelle por "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan por "Manchester frente al mar"

Barry Jenkins por "Moonlight"



Ganador: Damien Chazelle por "La La Land" -

Película Extranjera

"Land of mine"

"A man called ove"

"The Salesman"

"Tanna"

"Tonni Edrmann"

Ganadora: "The Salesman" (Irán)

Banda Sonora Original

"Jackie"

"La la Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Passengers"



Ganadora: "La La Land"-



Guión Original-

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester frente al mar"

"20th Century Women"





Ganadora: "Manchester frente al mar"-

Guión Adaptado

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Talentos ocultos"

"Lion"

"Mooonlight"



Ganadora: "Moonlight"-



Dirección de Arte-

"La llegada"

"Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"



Ganadora: "La La Land"-



Mejor Edición-

"La llegada"

"Hasta el último hombre"

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"Moonlight"



Ganadora: "Hasta el último hombre"-



Efectos Visuales-

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"El libro de la selva"

"Kubo and the two strings"

"Rogue one"

Ganadora: "El libro de la selva"

Actriz Secundaria

Viola Davis por "Fences"

Nicole Kidman por "Lion"

Octavia Spencer por "Talentos ocultos"

Michelle Williams por "Manchester frente al mar"

Naomi Harris por "Moonlight"

Ganadora: Viola Davis por "Fences"

Viola Davis



Actor Secundario-

Mahershala Ali por "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges por "Hell or high water"

Lucas Hedges por "Manchester frente al mar"

Dev Patel por "Lion"

Michael Shannon por "Animales nocturnos"



Ganador: Mahershala Ali por "Moonlight"-



Mejor Largometraje Animado.-

"Moana"

"My Life as Zucchini"

"Zootopia"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"The Red Turtle"



Ganador: "Zootopia".-



Mejor Corto Animado.-

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed time"

"Pear cider and Cigarretes"

"Pearl"

"Piper"



Ganador: "Piper".-



Mejor Cortometraje.-

"Timecode"

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing"

Ganador: "Sing".-



Efectos de Sonido.-

"La llegada"

"Hasta el último hombre"

"La la Land"

"Rogue One"

"Passengers"



Ganadora: "La llegada"-



Sonido.-



"Allied"

"Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"Jackie"

"La la land"



Ganadora: "Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos"-



Mejor Documental.-

"Fire at Sea"

"I am not your negro"

"Life, animates"

"O.J: Made in America"

"13th"



Ganador: "O.J: Made in America"



Mejor Corto Documental

"Extremis"

"41 mile"

"Joe's Violin"

"Watami: My homeland"

"The white helmets"

Ganador: "The white helmets"

Mejor Fotografía

"La llegada"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"



Ganadora: "La La Land".-





Mejor Canción Original".-

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" - La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls

"City of Stars" - La La Land

"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go" - Moana



Ganadora: "City of Starsestuario- [/strong] " - "La La Land"



Maquillaje y Peluquería-

"A man called one"

"Star Trek Beyond"

"Escuadrón suicida"

Ganadora: "Escuadrón suicida"-




