La 71° ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Tony a lo mejor del teatro norteamericano se llevó a cabo en Radio City Music Hall, en Nueva York (Estados Unidos), con la conducción del actor Kevin Spacey.



Tina Fey, Scarley Johansson, Josh Gad, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Taraji P. Henson, Anna Kendrick y Keegan Michael-Key, entre otras reconocidas figuras, presentaron a los ganadores.



Dear Evan Hansen ganó el premio al mejor musical, mientras que Oslo fue la mejor obra de teatro y Hello Dolly fue distinguida como mejor reestreno musical.



El próximo sábado a las 21 se podrá ver la repetición de la entrega de los Premios Tony con subtítulos por Film & Arts.



A continuación, la lista de nominados y ganadores de los Premios Tony.



Mejor musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen.-

Groundhog Day

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



Mejor obra de teatro

A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath

Indecent by Paula Vogel

Oslo by J.T. Rogers .-

Sweat by Lynn Nottage



Mejor reestreno de musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!.-

Miss Saigon



Mejor reestreno de obra de teatro

August Wilson's Jitney .-

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation



Mejor actor principal en musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen.-



Mejor actriz principal en musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!.-

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon



Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation



Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter.-

Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2



Mejor actor de reparto en musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos



Mejor actriz de reparto en musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen.-

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia



Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney



Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat



Mejor música original

Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Groundhog Day, Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy



Mejor guión

Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day, Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy



Mejor dirección de musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!



Mejor dirección de obra de teatro

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Mejor Coreógrafo

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



Mejor orquesta

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



Mejor vestuario en musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint



Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2



Mejor diseño escénico de musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!



Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro

David Gallo, Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo



Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen



Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2

