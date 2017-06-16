|
La lista de ganadores de los Premios Tony
Kevin Spacey fue el conductor de la noche del teatro norteamericano. "Dear Evan Hansen" se llevó la estatuilla al "mejor musical"
La 71° ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Tony a lo mejor del teatro norteamericano se llevó a cabo en Radio City Music Hall, en Nueva York (Estados Unidos), con la conducción del actor Kevin Spacey.
Tina Fey, Scarley Johansson, Josh Gad, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Taraji P. Henson, Anna Kendrick y Keegan Michael-Key, entre otras reconocidas figuras, presentaron a los ganadores.
Dear Evan Hansen ganó el premio al mejor musical, mientras que Oslo fue la mejor obra de teatro y Hello Dolly fue distinguida como mejor reestreno musical.
El próximo sábado a las 21 se podrá ver la repetición de la entrega de los Premios Tony con subtítulos por Film & Arts.
A continuación, la lista de nominados y ganadores de los Premios Tony.
Mejor musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen.-
Groundhog Day
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Mejor obra de teatro
A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath
Indecent by Paula Vogel
Oslo by J.T. Rogers .-
Sweat by Lynn Nottage
Mejor reestreno de musical
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!.-
Miss Saigon
Mejor reestreno de obra de teatro
August Wilson's Jitney .-
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Mejor actor principal en musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen.-
Mejor actriz principal en musical
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!.-
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter.-
Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Mejor actor de reparto en musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
Mejor actriz de reparto en musical
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen.-
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller's The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney
Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat
Mejor música original
Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff
Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Groundhog Day, Tim Minchin
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy
Mejor guión
Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff
Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson
Groundhog Day, Danny Rubin
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy
Mejor dirección de musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Mejor dirección de obra de teatro
Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Mejor Coreógrafo
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Mejor orquesta
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Mejor vestuario en musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2
Mejor diseño escénico de musical
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day
David Korins, War Paint
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro
David Gallo, Jitney
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2
16/06/2017
