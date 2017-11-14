Lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards 2017

Los American Music Awards presentaron los nominados para la 45° edición, que se realizará el 19 de noviembre, en vivo por TNT, para toda Latinoamérica.



Conoce la lista de los artistas que van por el reconocimiento.



Nuevo artista del año presentado por T-Mobile:



James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd.



Colaboración del año presenta por Xfinity:

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know"

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"



Tour del año



Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2



Video del año

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"



Artista favorito masculino – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran



Artista favorita femenina – Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna



Dúo o grupo favorito – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons



Álbum favorito – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars "24K Magic"

Drake "More Life"

The Weeknd "Starboy"



Canción favorita – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"



Artista favorito masculino – Country

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban



Artista favorita femenina – Country

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



Dúo o grupo favorito – Country

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion



Álbum favorito – Country

Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"

Chris Stapleton "From A Room: Volume 1"

Keith Urban "Ripcord"



Canción favorita – Country

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"

Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"



Artista favorito – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos



Álbum favorito– Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake "More Life"

Kendrick Lamar "DAMN."

Migos "Culture"



Canción favorita – Rap/Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"



Artista favorito masculino – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

The Weeknd



Artista favorita femenina – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Rihanna



Álbum favorito– Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars "24K Magic"

Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"

The Weeknd "Starboy"



Canción favorita – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Khalid "Location"

The Weeknd "Starboy"



Artista favorito – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

twenty one pilots



Artista favorito – Adult Contemporary

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran



Artista favorito - Latin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Shakira



Artista favorito – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin



Artista favorito – Electronic Dance Music (Edm)

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Calvin Harris



Top Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls 14/11/2017



