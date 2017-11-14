|
Lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards 2017
Los American Music Awards presentaron los nominados para la 45° edición, que se realizará el 19 de noviembre, en vivo por TNT, para toda Latinoamérica.
Conoce la lista de los artistas que van por el reconocimiento.
Nuevo artista del año presentado por T-Mobile:
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd.
Colaboración del año presenta por Xfinity:
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know"
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Tour del año
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video del año
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Artista favorito masculino – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Artista favorita femenina – Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Dúo o grupo favorito – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Álbum favorito – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Drake "More Life"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Canción favorita – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Artista favorito masculino – Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Artista favorita femenina – Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Dúo o grupo favorito – Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Álbum favorito – Country
Jason Aldean "They Don't Know"
Chris Stapleton "From A Room: Volume 1"
Keith Urban "Ripcord"
Canción favorita – Country
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Artista favorito – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Álbum favorito– Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake "More Life"
Kendrick Lamar "DAMN."
Migos "Culture"
Canción favorita – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Artista favorito masculino – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd
Artista favorita femenina – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna
Álbum favorito– Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Canción favorita – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Khalid "Location"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Artista favorito – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots
Artista favorito – Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Artista favorito - Latin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Artista favorito – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Artista favorito – Electronic Dance Music (Edm)
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls
