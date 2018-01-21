La lista de ganadores de los SAG Awards 2018 El Sindicato de Actores entregó los galardones a lo mejor del cine y la televisión en una ceremonia conducida por la actriz Kristen Bell. "Tres avisos por un crimen" fue premiada en las categorías "mejor actriz" y "mejor elenco"

Este domingo 21 de enero se llevaron a cabo los SAG Awards, prestigioso galardón otorgado por el sindicato de actores de Hollywood. Como todos los años, la ceremonia se vio precedida por el desfile de talentos en la alfombra roja.



Los SAG Awards son uno de los pronosticadores más certeros para los Oscar en las categorías de actuación y Tres avisos por un crimen, la película de Martin McDonagh, se postula como una de las grandes candidatas tras ganar en las categorías "mejor actriz" y "mejor elenco".



LA LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES





TELEVISIÓN



Actor en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless" [GANADOR]

Marc Maron, "Glow".



Actriz en una serie de comedia

​Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" [GANADORA]

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie".



Elenco de una serie de comedia

"black-ish"

''Curb Your Enthusiasm"

''Glow"

''Orange is the New Black"

"Veep" [GANADORA]



Actor en una miniseries o película hecha para TV

​Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies". [GANADOR]



Actriz en una miniserie o película para TV

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" [GANADORA]

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette And Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies".



Actor en una serie de drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" [GANADOR]

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul".



Actriz en una serie de drama

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown" [GANADORA]

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards".



Elenco de una serie de drama

"The Crown"

''Game of Thrones""

'The Handmaid's Tale"

'Stranger Things"

"This is Us" [GANADORA]



CINE



Actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya [GANADORA]

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird".



Actor de reparto

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" [GANADORA]



Actor

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" [GANADOR]

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, ESQ".



Actriz

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [GANADORA]

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird".



Elenco

"The Big Sick"

''Get Out"

''Lady Bird"

''Mudbound"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" [GANADORA]

